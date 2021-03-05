Jourdan Dunn and Eva Apio have joined forces with Kick Game to "champion female sneaker fans".

The 30-year-old supermodel and 20-year-old social media influencer have partnered with the leading London-based sneaker and streetwear specialist to donate exclusive pairs of sneakers from their own private collection.

What's more, the brand's ambassadors will be going head-to-head in a “sneaker off” and hosting the Instagram charity auction to raise proceeds for the Young Women’s Trust - a feminist organisation working to achieve economic justice for young women and offering support to women aged 18 to 30, who are living on low or no pay and want to build a better future.

Ahead of International Women's Day, four pairs of rare Kick Game trainers signed by Jourdan and Eva will be auctioned from 9am via @kickgameuk on Instagram, with bidding ending midday on March 8 (International Women's Day).

They include Jourdan's choice of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG GS 'Pine Green 2.0' and the Air Jordan 1 Low 'Court Purple'.

While Eva has selected the Les Twins x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Fearless' and the Ben & Jerry x Nike SB Dunk Low Chunky Dunky.

Jourdan said: “Eva and I are excited to be teaming up with Kick Game for International Women’s Day to champion the female sneaker fans! The Kick Game x Young Women’s Trust auction aims to support women and raise the volume on female confidence - to stand proud in sneakers and walk in style, even throughout lockdown. I can’t wait to share my sneaker obsession, reveal some of my favourite rare pairs from my ever-growing collection and have some fun in store!”

Eva added :“It’s been great teaming up with Jourdan Dunn and Kick Game for International Women’s Day. We’re launching this Kick Game x Young Women’s Trust auction to support women globally and all female sneaker fans out there. I’m proud to support this initiative to raise the volume on female confidence with Kick Game.”

Followers can bid and share the #IWDJourdanEvaKickGame hashtag for the chance to get their hands on the bespoke shoes.