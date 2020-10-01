Jourdan Dunn feels ''helpless'' on how to comfort her son about racial injustice.

The model - who has 10-year-old son Riley - admits her son's ''innocence has been shaken'' following the recent injustices against Black people but she has vowed to her son that his faith in humanity will be restored, even when it feels lost.

She wrote: ''My love for you runs so deep. It's my mission to instil you with the greatest examples of affection, nurture and care.

''But I worry that this world will break your kind and loving spirit. Your innocence has been shaken by the recent cases of injustice and brutality against Black people. At times, I've felt helpless finding the right way to comfort you while I myself am in pain - afraid, hurt and angry. Like me, occasionally you will lose faith in humanity, but it will be restored again and again.''

And the 30-year-old model wants her son to know she is ''so excited'' to witness how bright his future is, as she told him he's ''Black history in the making''.

In an open letter to her son for Harper's Bazaar magazine, she added: ''You owe people nothing - but you do owe it to yourself to be happy and carefree and set this world on fire. Be a joyful Black boy in a society that wants to portray you in a different light. Some will want to label you because of misperceptions based on racial hate and pettiness, but only you can own your narrative, only you can create your own story. Your future is so bright, I'm excited to witness it. It's all yours for the taking, Ry ... You're Black history in the making.''