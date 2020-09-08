Joss Stone would be happy to hug a terrorist.

The 33-year-old singer thinks terrorists need to be ''loved'' and she's revealed she'd be perfectly polite if she ever came across Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Speaking on her 'A Cuppa Happy' podcast, the globe-trotting star shared: ''Some guy in Afghanistan said, 'What would you say if you met the leader of the Taliban?' I'd say, 'Nice to meet you, my name's Joss, what's yours?'

''You want people to change, but they're only going to do that when they become loved, I think.''

Joss visited and sang in the Libyan city of Tripoli in 2019, and she thinks the militia she met were ''lovely'' people.

The music star said: ''I was in Libya and looked after by a group of militia.

''These people were so lovely and they were just trying to survive. These people would lay down their lives for any of those in the refugee camp, for me, who they've just met.

''A guy who is fighting against Taliban, a young man, he's the same as the Taliban. It is the same, they have so much in common, they wouldn't bloody believe it.

''If they found themselves in a hole ­together, with no weapons and a spliff, they'd probably be fine.''

Earlier this year, Joss claimed she'd been deported from Iran.

The 'Super Duper Love' hitmaker said she was ''detained'' by immigration officials before being removed from the country after being ''blacklisted'' amid fears she might perform a solo show, which is illegal for females to do in the country.

She shared a video on Instagram, in which she wore a white headscarf and said: ''Well, we got to Iran, we got detained and then we got deported.''