Joss Stone often sees a full Moon in 'life-changing' moments.

The 34-year-old pop star revealed that whenever something "life-changing" or "difficult" happens to her, she will look up to the sky and see a full Moon which can lead to good things.

She said: "It has come up in my life so many times. In difficult moments or anything life-changing that happens to me, I'll look up and see a full Moon. Oftentimes, it can be really good."

The 'You Had Me' hitmaker - who has 12-month-old daughter Violet with partner Cody DaLuz - then went on to explain that a full Moon had appeared at both good and bad times in her life, claiming that it makes her "nervous" whenever she sees one because of the uncertainty of what is to come.

She told the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column: "The day I had Violet it was a full Moon and it was also the luckiest day of the year. Sometimes when I’m driving along or walking, I look, and if it’s there, I get nervous. I don’t know if it’s going to be good, bad or nothing."

Joss also claimed that she has expectations in life others have deemed unrealistic but insisted that after meeting her partner by chance in an American airport that it is possible to have a "fairy tale" life.

She said: "I have a fairy-tale complex that I am quite proud of and also feel like I get s*** about. People say, 'That’s not good Joss, it’s not living in reality, no-one will ever be able to live up to it'. That’s not true. You can have a fairy tale, and Cody does live up to it. When we were checking in, he said in his really strong American accent, with his crew cut and handsome gorgeousness, “After you, ma’am."