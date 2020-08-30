Joss Stone considered arranged marriage because she ''couldn't find'' a man.

The 'Super Duper Love' star is now dating a man called Cody but confessed she thought about having someone ''arrange'' a marriage for her as she was struggling to find a man she wanted to be with.

Speaking about reality shows which focus on matchmaking, she said: ''When it goes well, it's lovely and so romantic. It can be hilarious but awful [if people do it for the wrong reasons]. But sometimes they really are in love, and I always want it to work out ... When it goes well, it's lovely and so romantic. I love romance: I've also started watching Indian Matchmaker. I considered arranged marriages before I met Cody, because I couldn't find a man.''

Joss remains fairly quiet about her love life but in 2016, when she was dating Si Chai, she admitted she wasn't rushing to have children any time soon.

Asked if she was feeling broody, she said: ''God no.

''It's a beautiful thing if you want kids, but I couldn't do it right now. If and when I want them, great, I'll go for it. But not now. The world is overpopulated anyway - none of us actually needs to have children.''

The 'Fell In Love With a Boy' hitmaker hated talking about her relationship but did manage to admit that the music promoter is very ''nice''.

She added: ''I'd rather not talk about it. I always end up saying far too much. I'm terrible. In the beginning, no one even knew Si's name but then I accidentally mentioned him and now ... Oh Jesus, it's just spiralled. But he's nice. He's so nice ... Things are fiery with everyone in my life. But I'm a fire sign. I like things to be exciting and challenging. Without the fire, life would be so boring.''