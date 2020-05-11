Joshua Jackson has thanked Jodie Turner-Smith for being a great parent and wife.

The 41-year-old actor and the 33-year-old actress welcomed their first child, a baby girl, into the world last month and the 'Little Fires Everywhere' star marked her first Mother's Day on Sunday (10.05.20) with a heartfelt tribute to his spouse.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days, I want to thank you for the being the light that you are.

''For the the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb.

''For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world. I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments.

''Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived.

''The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but. Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I am humbled more and more every day by that.''

And the former 'Dawson's Creek' actor - who married Jodie in December - admitted he can't wait for the years to come raising his daughter alongside his wife.

He concluded: ''I love you. I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with.''

Joshua previously revealed he's been getting parenting tips from Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

Speaking about his 'Little Fires Everywhere' co-stars, he said: ''Both of them were incredibly helpful. Both of them are not just actresses, but they run their own companies. They're both mothers.

''They've integrated their family life and their professional life in a way that seems very healthy.''