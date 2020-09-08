Joshua Jackson posted a sweet social media tribute to his wife Jodie Turner-Smith as she celebrated her 34th birthday on Monday (07.09.20).
Joshua Jackson has posted a sweet birthday tribute to his wife Jodie Turner-Smith.
The 'Little Fires Everywhere' star took to Instagram to thank Jodie for the positive influence she has on his life, as she turned 34 on Monday (07.09.20).
The actor wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''Happy birthday my beautiful wife.
''Thank you for choosing to share your light with me. Thank you for walking this path of life as my wife. Thank you for bringing our daughter into the world.
''This last year has been the happiest whirlwind of my life. I can't wait to see what all the years to come bring our way. (sic)''
Joshua, 42, accompanied the message with a snap of Jodie smiling.
The pair wed in December 2019 and welcomed a baby girl called Janie in April, with Joshua revealing that his 'Little Fires Everywhere' co-stars and ''supermoms'' Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington helped him to prepare for the challenge of fatherhood.
He previously said: ''I was going through a pretty significant change during the show: I found out my wife was pregnant. So having a collection of supermoms around me helped with everything from finding doctors to baby clothes to 'what to expect' advice.''
Joshua also thanked Jodie for being a great mother to their child as they celebrated Mother's Day earlier this year.
He wrote on Instagram: ''Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days, I want to thank you for being the light that you are. For the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb. (sic)''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Vivacious ex-dancer Beth reaches gambler's paradise Las Vegas in the hope of becoming a cocktail...
Filmmakers go overboard all the time, but none more than Oliver Stone. When Stone released...
I have quickly found myself tiring of the peculiar tedium of the gritty twentysomething whodunit....