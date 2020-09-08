Joshua Jackson has posted a sweet birthday tribute to his wife Jodie Turner-Smith.

The 'Little Fires Everywhere' star took to Instagram to thank Jodie for the positive influence she has on his life, as she turned 34 on Monday (07.09.20).

The actor wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''Happy birthday my beautiful wife.

''Thank you for choosing to share your light with me. Thank you for walking this path of life as my wife. Thank you for bringing our daughter into the world.

''This last year has been the happiest whirlwind of my life. I can't wait to see what all the years to come bring our way. (sic)''

Joshua, 42, accompanied the message with a snap of Jodie smiling.

The pair wed in December 2019 and welcomed a baby girl called Janie in April, with Joshua revealing that his 'Little Fires Everywhere' co-stars and ''supermoms'' Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington helped him to prepare for the challenge of fatherhood.

He previously said: ''I was going through a pretty significant change during the show: I found out my wife was pregnant. So having a collection of supermoms around me helped with everything from finding doctors to baby clothes to 'what to expect' advice.''

Joshua also thanked Jodie for being a great mother to their child as they celebrated Mother's Day earlier this year.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days, I want to thank you for being the light that you are. For the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb. (sic)''