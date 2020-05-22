Josh Hutcherson admits that the success of 'The Hunger Games' was a ''double-edged sword'' for his career and acted like a college education for him.
The 27-year-old actor admits that playing the role of Peeta Mellark in the series changed his life but revealed that it put him off from starring in other big franchises due to the pressures that come with being in a mainstream blockbuster.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said of 'The Hunger Games': ''It was like my college.
''That was like such a coming-of-age time for me. It was the first time I was away from my family, and on my own.''
Josh admits that he was taken by surprise by the success of the movies, which also starred Jennifer Lawrence and Woody Harrelson, and he wasn't prepared for his global fame.
He said: ''It was worlds apart from anything I have ever experienced. It's like a double-edged sword.
''Obviously having more projects come your way is great. But when I set out to become an actor at 8, being famous and being recognised was not on my radar. I just wanted to make movies.
''That naivety followed me until 'The Hunger Games' slapped me in the face. It's hard for anybody to digest, especially being a kid from Kentucky. It made me realise the kind of actor I wanted to be.
''The idea of doing big, big projects that make you even more well-known doesn't sound as appetising. If that opportunity came up again, I would have to think about it more.''
Josh also opened up on the ''mortifying'' experience on having his first kiss on the set of 'Little Manhattan'.
He said of the 2005 romantic comedy: ''I had my first onscreen kiss in that film, my first kiss I had ever experienced in my life.
''And I did it on a film set in front of an entire crew of people! It was mortifying, if you can imagine.''
