Josh Holloway's best ''disguise'' is cutting his hair short.

The 50-year-old actor gets recognised most for his role as Sawyer in 'Lost' but admitted having a trim and a shave means he can go around completely unbothered.

Asked how often he's recognised as Sawyer, he said: Probably a couple times a week, but it makes a huge difference when you cut your hair.

''When I have short hair and no beard, it's like the Clark Kent disguise. It's pretty funny.

''I had that experience in Istanbul; I was watching a guy who was drawing Sawyer, and I was there with short hair for like 10 minutes watching him going, 'Dude, that's a good job. And he said, 'Thanks, man!' [and continued drawing]. He never recognised me.''

Josh has joined cowboy drama 'Yellowstone' for its third season and admitted he was ''bummed'' to be discover his character, Roarke Carter, was a money manager because it meant he didn't get to throw himself into horse riding and cattle-herding.

He told the New York Post newspaper: ''I was so bummed at first because I know Taylor [Sheridan] and we've ridden horses all day together . . .

''So when I got the call [to be on the show], I was like, 'Well gosh, he knows I'm a cowboy for God's sake, of course I'm going to get to be one of those guys!' But no.

''He thought it was hilarious. But I love the character. He wrote it because he knows that I fly fish. And maybe I have some other skills that are in there.''

However, the actor is having a lot of ''fun'' just being a guest star rather than the lead name in the show.

He said: ''Being someone who normally has to carry a show, it's awesome to be a guest star. It's not my show; I don't have to carry the episodes. I just pop in and out. It's fun.''