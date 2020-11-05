Josh Hartnett rejected opportunities to play Superman and Batman earlier in his career as he didn't want to be "boxed in" to te part.
Josh Hartnett rejected the chance to play Superman and Batman.
The 42-year-old actor had the opportunity to play the two iconic superheroes earlier in his career but feared that he would be "boxed in" and "someone else's puppet" if he took either of the roles.
Josh explained: "At that age it is very easy to become someone else's tool or someone else's puppet.
"I was very aware of the choices I was making and I wanted them to be my choices."
The 'Penny Dreadful' star insists he has no regrets about turning both roles down, although he admits "at the time it didn't seem like the sort of decision I would be talking about 15 years later".
Josh added to the Metro newspaper: "There were a lot of powers that be that wanted me to pursue those films, but I have always interested in stories about people and I didn't want to be boxed into that superhero type.
"Back then a lot of actors had to fight really hard to get their career back after they played those characters."
Hartnett is currently starring in 'Target Number One' as real-life Canadian journalist Victor Malarek, who attempted to free petty drug dealer Alain Olivier after he was sentenced to 100 years in a Thair prison when he was framed by police.
Josh said of Malarek: "He is very charismatic and heroic. When it comes to corruption or abuse of power, he will throw himself in the way of the metaphorical bullets to save the people he is trying to write about."
The 'Pearl Harbor' actor also revealed that he spent three years researching Malarek.
Josh explained: "I like to prepare a lot, but I don't go full Daniel Day-Lewis – I am not immersed through the entire production as the character."
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
Based on an astonishing true survival story, this film is subtitled "Miracle on the Mountain",...
30 Days Of Night Trailer For 30 days every winter, the isolated town of Barrow,...
The Virgin Suicides is a dark comedy that embodies some twisted views on suburban family...
"It's about the facelessness of war!" exclaimed a colleague. "The compositions are stunning, with...
Sure, the man's had a bad run of things. When Brian de Palma directed Snake...
There's a point in Pearl Harbor when Cuba Gooding Jr. leaps into a battleship's gun...
You typically have to maintain low expectations for a comic book movie. For every Spider-Man,...
Hmmm, what's this movie with Josh Hartnett and Rachael Leigh Cook on the cover?...
Finally. We always knew Robert Rodriguez had talent as a filmmaker. We were...
Wicker Park is a remake of a 1996 French film that nobody saw, called L'Appartement....
One of the more gratifying feelings a movie critic can have is the feeling of...
"Blow Dry" is a leaden British dramedy about an estranged family of hairdressers reconciling when...
The handful of battle scenes that make up a good hour of "Pearl Harbor" are...
Whether it's a skill learned hanging around the sets ofher father's movies or something in...