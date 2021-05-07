Josh Hartnett has explained how he improvised his character in 'Wrath of Man' after joining the cast of Guy Ritchie's action flick at the last minute.
Josh Hartnett improvised his character in 'Wrath of Man'.
The 42-year-old actor stars in Guy Ritchie's action thriller as Boy Sweat Dave and explained how the character was only meant to play a minuscule role in the movie until he was asked by Ritchie to get involved in the project - which also features Jason Statham.
Speaking to CinemaBlend.com, he said: "My whole experience on this film was a pure Ritchie moment, because my character wasn't in the script.
"There was a character called 'Boy Sweat Dave', he was tiny, barely written, he was in a few scenes. The actor who was gonna play him dropped out, or was fired, I don't know what happened there."
The 'Pearl Harbor' star recalled how he was keen to feature in the movie despite going into his role without any preparation.
Josh explained: "Guy called me the day her started filming ... he knew I was in England, and he said 'Could you come up to London? I've got this part I want you to think about and consider. It's not in the script, but we'll make it up as we go along. What do you think?'
"I was like, 'That sounds like a really interesting challenge. I love Guy Ritchie's movies. I wanna see where this goes, let's do it.'"
Hartnett also shared how he helped to create a backstory for the character and decided to make him a wimp in the movie.
He said: "We basically inserted the character into a bunch of different scenes, and then sort of made him up, made up his interaction with the other characters as he went along.
"What was most fun about it was that it was a very dark, testosterone filled film, and I just wanted the character to be just such a try hard, and a character that had a very soft centre.
"Always in over his head, always the butt of the joke, just to kind of counter-balance all that testosterone. So for me, it was the chance to play something new."
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...
Based on an astonishing true survival story, this film is subtitled "Miracle on the Mountain",...
30 Days Of Night Trailer For 30 days every winter, the isolated town of Barrow,...
The Virgin Suicides is a dark comedy that embodies some twisted views on suburban family...
"It's about the facelessness of war!" exclaimed a colleague. "The compositions are stunning, with...
Sure, the man's had a bad run of things. When Brian de Palma directed Snake...
There's a point in Pearl Harbor when Cuba Gooding Jr. leaps into a battleship's gun...
You typically have to maintain low expectations for a comic book movie. For every Spider-Man,...
Hmmm, what's this movie with Josh Hartnett and Rachael Leigh Cook on the cover?...
Finally. We always knew Robert Rodriguez had talent as a filmmaker. We were...
Wicker Park is a remake of a 1996 French film that nobody saw, called L'Appartement....
One of the more gratifying feelings a movie critic can have is the feeling of...
"Blow Dry" is a leaden British dramedy about an estranged family of hairdressers reconciling when...
The handful of battle scenes that make up a good hour of "Pearl Harbor" are...
Whether it's a skill learned hanging around the sets ofher father's movies or something in...