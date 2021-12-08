Der Darsteller verriet, dass er Hollywood aus Gründen für seine psychische Gesundheit "in Schach" hielt.
Josh Hartnett verriet, dass er Hollywood für seine psychische Gesundheit "in Schach" hielt.
Der 'Pearl Harbour'-Schauspieler, der ein Angebot ablehnte, Superman zu spielen, hat sich in einem seltenen Interview über seine Entscheidung geäußert, aus dem Rampenlicht zurückzutreten und Blockbuster auf dem Höhepunkt seiner Karriere zu vermeiden.
Der Star wollte sich auf sein Privatleben konzentrieren und enthüllte, warum dies "das Beste" war, das er tun konnte. Hartnett erklärte gegenüber Channel Sevens 'Sunrise': "Es war das Beste für meine psychische Gesundheit und meine Karriere, Hollywood in Schach zu halten. Glücklicherweise bin ich schon früh in meinem Leben darauf gekommen - es geht darum, ein gutes Zuhause zu schaffen und Dinge zu tun, die wild und wunderbar sind, wie Filme zu machen, was ein so großes Privileg ist." Josh bereut die Filmrollen, die er ablehnen musste, nicht, einschließlich des Angebots, an der Seite von Joaquin Phoenix in dem Film 'Brokeback Mountain' von 2006 mitzuspielen, in dem Jake Gyllenhaal und der verstorbene Heath Ledger mit von der Partie waren.
