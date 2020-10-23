Josh Hartnett was worried about taking a role in Michael Bay's blockbuster 'Pearl Harbor'.
Josh Hartnett feared taking a part in 'Pearl Harbor'.
The 42-year-old actor played pilot Danny Walker in Michael Bay's 2001 blockbuster, but he's now admitted that he wasn't keen on the project as he knew it would increase his fame significantly and believes his trepidation was justified after his performance was negatively received.
Josh recalled: "I didn't necessarily want things to change that much.
"I was happy with the amount of fame I had and the types of roles I was getting. At the same time, I asked myself: 'Am I just afraid that by doing 'Pearl Harbor', I'm going to enter a new category of film-making that I might not be ready for?'
"I ultimately chose to do it because turning it down would've been based on fear. Then it defined me, which means I was right to fear it."
Josh was one of the most in-demand Hollywood stars at the turn of the century and was tipped to be "f****** huge" by Bay, although he was uncomfortable with the hype.
The 'Most Wanted' star told the Guardian newspaper: "Huge was never something I aspired to."
Josh also starred in Sofia Coppola's flick 'The Virgin Suicides' as a teenager and strives to find a similar experience when he makes a movie now.
He said of the 1999 movie: "It's a little bit heartbreaking to see all that time has passed.
"I was a child. I was 19. 'The Virgin Suicides' felt like a group of friends all pulling together. I think I'm still looking for that experience whenever I make a film."
Josh also declared that he's "happy to be done" with being a leading man and is focusing on projects that have a personal meaning.
The 'Black Hawk Down' star explained: "I'm happy to be done with that era and to be making films that are more personal to me.
"Directors are coming to me to play characters as opposed to versions of a hero I played in a movie once."
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
Based on an astonishing true survival story, this film is subtitled "Miracle on the Mountain",...
30 Days Of Night Trailer For 30 days every winter, the isolated town of Barrow,...
The Virgin Suicides is a dark comedy that embodies some twisted views on suburban family...
"It's about the facelessness of war!" exclaimed a colleague. "The compositions are stunning, with...
Sure, the man's had a bad run of things. When Brian de Palma directed Snake...
There's a point in Pearl Harbor when Cuba Gooding Jr. leaps into a battleship's gun...
You typically have to maintain low expectations for a comic book movie. For every Spider-Man,...
Hmmm, what's this movie with Josh Hartnett and Rachael Leigh Cook on the cover?...
Finally. We always knew Robert Rodriguez had talent as a filmmaker. We were...
Wicker Park is a remake of a 1996 French film that nobody saw, called L'Appartement....
One of the more gratifying feelings a movie critic can have is the feeling of...
"Blow Dry" is a leaden British dramedy about an estranged family of hairdressers reconciling when...
The handful of battle scenes that make up a good hour of "Pearl Harbor" are...
Whether it's a skill learned hanging around the sets ofher father's movies or something in...