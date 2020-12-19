Josh Groban’s fans suggested the songs he recorded on his new album.

The 39-year-old singer has recorded two original tracks and his take on hits from the likes of Robbie Williams, Joni Mitchell, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra on his new LP ‘Harmony’, and he admits some of the covers came from his loyal supporters asking him “over and over” to sing them.

He said: “Part of the early process was getting a piano and singing through songs I’ve wanted to sing for a long time, songs people shared with me that they thought might be right or that they just love, and songs I haven’t listened to in a long time, but which have new meaning with what you’re going through in your life.

“Also songs where fans have said over and over, ‘Please sing this song!’

“One of the good things on social media is talking about music and fans telling you songs they love hearing you sing.

“You start to realise what feels good in your voice and feels good in your soul.”

Josh finds it more “daunting” presenting his take on someone else’s song than an original track.

He explained to Sorted magazine: “It’s daunting picking classic songs that people know.

“In some ways, it’s scarier than writing your own, because these songs have meant so much to people – they’re soundtracks to people’s lives.”

The ‘Hidden Away’ hitmaker had intended for the album to be all covers but inspiration struck when he was left isolating at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “This album was going to be all covers. I thought, ‘The album after this, I’ll start refilling the tank to write again.’

“But the world changed and all I had was time by myself and a piano.

“I listened to music to feel better and get inspired, and I played the piano to express myself.

“Writing these songs was therapeutic for me and I recorded them in my bedroom.

“They felt right for me, right now, because they express the hope, the gratitude and the idea that we have to take stock of the simple things in our lives that give us the most joy.”