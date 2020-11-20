Josh Groban has released his new album, ‘Harmony’.

The Grammy-nominated singer-and-actor's latest collection is comprised of covers of timeless classics such as Sting's 'Shape of My Heart' featuring special guest Leslie Odom Jr. of 'Hamilton' fame, and a duet of Joni Mitchell's 'Both Sides Now' with Sara Bareilles.

Kirk Franklin features on the first of the two original tracks, 'The Fullest', and the second is the solo 'Your Face'.

Groban explained that the record, which was recorded before and during the coronavirus pandemic, became a "saving grace".

Sharing the process, he said: “‘Harmony’ was recorded in two parts. Before the pandemic we recorded about five songs, with the full intention of making this an album of classics that I love and have always wanted to sing. Beautiful in its simplicity of scope. We were recording and finding songs between concerts and fully expected to continue doing that for the next couple of months.

Then, sound was replaced with solitude. To have nothing but space, and to be sharing in a collective global tragedy, changed everything. Suddenly I was not steering the ship confidently on course. The waves had to take me to, hopefully, some sunlight. The result is an album that began to take a new shape.

When I was finally able to really sing again, to interpret, to immerse myself in these timeless melodies and stories, it became my saving grace and not just a pleasure. Musicians and producers from all over the country and the world blended together from their respective studios and homes. The title of the album represents the seemingly miraculous full picture of those efforts becoming clear.

‘Harmony’ also has two original songs that I was not expecting to write. These songs were written and mostly recorded in the corner of my bedroom during lockdown and while they may not fit a style continuity of the project I originally had in mind, they fit what has been in my heart this very moment and are bursting with my hope for the future. It is with such immense gratitude that I get to release ‘Harmony’ to you now. I hope that every ounce of the love and healing I experienced recording it finds its way to you too.”

The 39-year-old star is set to play a live-streamed concert to mark the release of ‘Harmony’ on November 26, starting at 1pm PST / 4pm EST / 9pm GMT.

The track-listing for ‘Harmony’ is:

1. ‘The World We Knew (Over and Over)’

2. ‘Angels’

3. ‘Celebrate Me Home’

4. ‘Shape of My Heart’ (duet with Leslie Odom Jr.)

5. ‘Your Face’

6. ‘Both Sides Now’ (duet with Sara Bareilles)

7. ‘She’

8. ‘The Impossible Dream’

9. ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’

10. ‘It’s Now or Never’

11. ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’

12. ‘The Fullest’ (featuring Kirk Franklin)