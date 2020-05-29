Josh Gad says that his two daughters are ''over'' Olaf and would prefer to have Moana as their father.
Josh Gad has revealed that his daughters are fed up of Olaf.
The 39-year-old actor voices the snowman in both 'Frozen' films but joked that his children, Ava, nine, and Isabella, six, prefer other Disney favourite Moana instead.
In an interview on 'The Graham Norton Show', to be aired tonight (29.05.20), Josh said: ''My girls really wish Moana is their father. They are somewhat over Olaf at this point.''
He added: ''I have to remind them that Olaf pays for their school, the roof over their head and those quesadillas they love eating. So Olaf isn't going anywhere soon if they want to keep eating and drinking!''
Josh also discussed his role as Mulch Diggums in Sir Kenneth Branagh's adaptation of 'Artemis Fowl' and admitted that he enjoyed getting the chance to act opposite Dame Judi Dench, as he never got the opportunity to do so on 'Murder on the Orient Express'.
He joked: ''It was incredible to be reunited with her and to play directly opposite her. I didn't get that opportunity on 'Orient Express' because she insisted that all her scenes were with Academy Award-winners and I didn't fit that bill!''
Josh previously joked that he would leave wife Ida Darvish for Dench as he has a ''crush'' on the former 'James Bond' star and couldn't wait to ''look into [her] eyes'' on the set of 'Murder on the Orient Express'.
He said: ''It goes beyond a crush. I flat out told my wife that if there was ever an opportunity, I would leave her for Dame Judi and the funny thing is she pretty much agreed to it.
''The first time she came into the make-up trailer, there as this silence because everyone was so intimidated. But - idiot that I am - I just walked over to her and said, 'Dame Judi Dench?' Only it came out sounding like, 'Damn Judi Dench'. Still, that was it. It broke the ice and allowed us to look into each other's eyes and see what was there ... Pure, unadulterated love.''
'The Graham Norton Show' airs on BBC One at 10.45pm on Friday (29.05.20).
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
There's nothing particularly memorable about this frantic animated romp, which adapts the iconic phone-app game...
Angry Birds Movie is a screen adaptation from the popular game in which we follow...
Red lives on a sun-kissed tropical island full of plenty of other vibrant flightless birds....
Ahead of the release of comedy adventure 'Pixels' later this summer, the cast of the...
Back in the eighties, NASA sent a time capsule up into space to connect with...
In 1982, Earth created a time capsule of popular culture from the era, and sent...