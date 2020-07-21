'Frozen' star Josh Gad has revealed that early screenings of the first film were ''a mess''.
Josh Gad thinks the early screenings of 'Frozen' were ''a mess''.
The 39-year-old actor has voiced snowman Olaf in the Disney series, which has proved to be a massive hit, but Josh revealed that the project got off to a rocky start.
Speaking on PeopleTV's 'Couch Surfing', he explained: ''I'll never forget, six or seven months prior to the movie coming out, I was with (songwriter) Bobby Lopez ... so I said, 'How's the movie coming?' and he goes, 'Well, we just screened the movie and it's a mess.'''
The 'Artemis Fowl' star recalled asking Lopez if the project could be rescued, when he was informed that 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?' was being introduced into the 2013 movie.
He was told by Bobby: ''I hope so. Yeah, we're playing around with this idea now, like we need this moment where we really see the girls' affection for each other early.
''So we're playing with this song, that's called 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?'''
Josh then revealed he knew 'Frozen' would be a success when his wife Ida Darvish described it as ''special''.
Josh recalled: ''Cut to six months later, I'm with my wife and we're screening it with Kristen Bell (who voices Anna) and Idina Menzel (Elsa) and the creatives.
''I turned to my wife - who's the most critical person I know - and she looks at me and she goes, 'This is really special, this is really, really special' and I left it there being like, 'OK we hit the mark'''.
Josh previously said that he doesn't feel that Olaf should get a spin-off movie as it would ''separate'' the loveable snowman from the other characters.
Asked about the possibility, he said: ''Probably not. And I'll tell you why.
''I feel like Olaf really is a part of the fabric of the actual stories that include Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, etc.
''And to me, separating him from that group doesn't necessarily feel warranted and doesn't necessarily feel earned.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
There's nothing particularly memorable about this frantic animated romp, which adapts the iconic phone-app game...
Angry Birds Movie is a screen adaptation from the popular game in which we follow...
Red lives on a sun-kissed tropical island full of plenty of other vibrant flightless birds....
Ahead of the release of comedy adventure 'Pixels' later this summer, the cast of the...
Back in the eighties, NASA sent a time capsule up into space to connect with...
In 1982, Earth created a time capsule of popular culture from the era, and sent...