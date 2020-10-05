Josh Brolin has likened his role in 'Deadpool 2' as "a business transaction" compared to his part as Thanos in 'The Avengers' series.
Josh Brolin has described 'Deadpool 2' as "a business transaction" compared to his role as Thanos in 'The Avengers'.
The 52-year-old actor played the role of Cable in the superhero sequel but enjoyed playing the role of the villainous Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series.
Josh said: "'Deadpool' was hard. Even though it was funny, it was harder. That was more of a business transaction, it was more, 'We need to make this like this', which I didn't feel that way with 'Avengers'.
Brolin revealed that he relished the flexibility that came with playing the character of Thanos.
He explained: "I mentioned (Marlon) Brando in 'Apocalypse Now', this guy who is very elusive and insane but what he is saying makes sense and is poetical. I started seeing the parallel which I liked for me. I loved being able to resort to a film like 'Apocalypse Now' when I was doing something like 'Avengers'".
Josh added: "The more I watched it, the more I realised this is a real guy. This is not a big purple guy, this is a guy with insides and cells and feelings. Then it became fun.
"To me, it was like going to do 1970s black box theatre in New York. You totally resort to your imagination. It is absolutely behavioural, if not more than other movies."
The 'No Country For Old Men' star revealed that 'Avengers' directors Anthony and Joe Russo would often reference 1970s and 1980s movies on set to help inspire him.
Josh recalled to the 'Team Deakins' podcast: "They would constantly go back and reference 'Scarface' or 'Dog Day Afternoon'. Whether or not it was a manipulation, they knew what to throw out there to bring it back into something inspired."
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Based on a genuinely moving true story, this film undercuts the realism by pushing its...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
Quite possibly the most ambitious films of the year, Everest tells the true to life...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Kate Macer is an FBI Agent who's about to undertake probably the most dangerous mission...
Some people get a once in a lifetime chance to make history. Some people, unfortunately...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
Peter Quill runs into some trouble when he discovers an unusual looking orb that happens...