Josh Brolin and his family have moved to Georgia for a ''new adventure''.

The 'Deadpool 2' star has opted to move his wife, Kathryn Boyd, and their daughter Westlyn, 21 months, out of their ''beloved California'' and across the US to a new home in the South East of the country.

Kathryn confirmed the news on social media, and insisted the family would ''be back'' in California one day, but are currently enjoying life in their ''perfect'' new home.

She wrote on Instagram: ''The rest of the year brings a new adventure. Decided to skip out on our beloved Cali and move across the country. We will be back. In the mean time, we will settle in, eat take on the floor in our not yet furnished abode, wipe the sleep from our jetlagged eyes and dance along to Elmo in the kitchen. Waitin on your arrival @joshbrolin We are holdin it down til you walk through the door. Also big heartfelt THANK YOU to realtor/mama Deborah Boyd-Brown @ Ansley Atlanta Real Estate for finding us the perfect place to call home (sic)''

Kathryn - who is currently pregnant with the couple's second child - didn't confirm where the exactly family have moved to, but her thanks to the real estate team who found their home seems to suggest they are living in Atlanta, Georgia.

It's not yet known why the couple decided to leave their life in Hollywood behind, but it has been speculated they are looking for somewhere quiet to welcome the newest addition to their family.

Kathryn and Josh - who also has Trevor, 32, and Eden, 26, with his first wife Alice Adair - are set to welcome their second child together in December this year.

The 32-year-old model recently confirmed on social media: ''The Brolin's are a growin' !! Our little December babe is on the way.... (sic)''