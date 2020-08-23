Josh Brolin and his family have moved to Georgia for a ''new adventure'', just months ahead of his wife Kathryn Boyd's due date.
Josh Brolin and his family have moved to Georgia for a ''new adventure''.
The 'Deadpool 2' star has opted to move his wife, Kathryn Boyd, and their daughter Westlyn, 21 months, out of their ''beloved California'' and across the US to a new home in the South East of the country.
Kathryn confirmed the news on social media, and insisted the family would ''be back'' in California one day, but are currently enjoying life in their ''perfect'' new home.
She wrote on Instagram: ''The rest of the year brings a new adventure. Decided to skip out on our beloved Cali and move across the country. We will be back. In the mean time, we will settle in, eat take on the floor in our not yet furnished abode, wipe the sleep from our jetlagged eyes and dance along to Elmo in the kitchen. Waitin on your arrival @joshbrolin We are holdin it down til you walk through the door. Also big heartfelt THANK YOU to realtor/mama Deborah Boyd-Brown @ Ansley Atlanta Real Estate for finding us the perfect place to call home (sic)''
Kathryn - who is currently pregnant with the couple's second child - didn't confirm where the exactly family have moved to, but her thanks to the real estate team who found their home seems to suggest they are living in Atlanta, Georgia.
It's not yet known why the couple decided to leave their life in Hollywood behind, but it has been speculated they are looking for somewhere quiet to welcome the newest addition to their family.
Kathryn and Josh - who also has Trevor, 32, and Eden, 26, with his first wife Alice Adair - are set to welcome their second child together in December this year.
The 32-year-old model recently confirmed on social media: ''The Brolin's are a growin' !! Our little December babe is on the way.... (sic)''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Based on a genuinely moving true story, this film undercuts the realism by pushing its...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
Quite possibly the most ambitious films of the year, Everest tells the true to life...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Kate Macer is an FBI Agent who's about to undertake probably the most dangerous mission...
Some people get a once in a lifetime chance to make history. Some people, unfortunately...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
Peter Quill runs into some trouble when he discovers an unusual looking orb that happens...