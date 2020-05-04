Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage are to star together in 'Brothers', in which the pair will play an unlikely pair of siblings.
Variety report that the pair will play an odd pair of siblings in the flick, which has been written and directed by 'I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore' filmmaker Macon Blair.
Plot details are being kept under wraps, although sources suggest that the film has similarities with the classic 1988 comedy 'Twins', which starred Danny Devito and Arnold Schwarzenegger as a pair of unlikely brothers.
Brolin and Dinklage will both serve as producers on the movie.
Josh will produce via his company, Brolin Productions, and 'Game of Thrones' star Peter will do so through his Estuary Films company. Andrew Lazar will also produce under his Mad Chance banner.
Josh, 52, has most recently been seen playing intergalactic villain Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as well as appearing in sci-fi sequel 'Men In Black 3'.
Director Barry Sonnenfeld revealed that he almost missed out on the chance to play a young Agent K (the character usually played by Tommy Lee Jones), because Mark Wahlberg was wanted to play the role instead.
He explained: ''First of all, I thought Brolin looked and could sound like Tommy ... I said to Brolin, 'Hey, I think you'd be perfect as young Tommy Lee Jones'. And he said, 'Great! Sounds great. Send me a script.'
''Now, here's an interesting story about agents. One of the most powerful agents out there is a guy named Ari Emanuel. He's the head of William Morris Endeavour. And he's really good friends with Mark Wahlberg. And he really wanted Mark Wahlberg to play young Tommy Lee Jones.I think Mark would have done a great job. But I think Brolin was born to play Tommy.''
