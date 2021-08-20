Josh Brolin has hailed his new movie 'Dune', describing it as a "cinematic masterpiece".
The 53-year-old actor stars in the Denis Villeneuve-directed movie and he's admitted to being "blown away" during a screening of the sci-fi film.
He shared: "They screened the movie for us when it was finally done. And I was so blown away.
"I mean, I can say, I think I can safely say it's a masterpiece. It truly is a cinematic masterpiece, what he was able to do and hold all those characters and give all those characters their time and day but then also hold the story on top of that, and do justice to the story."
Josh loved shooting the upcoming movie, which also stars the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, and Javier Bardem.
And he's admitted that it reminded him of filming 'No Country for Old Men' more than a decade ago.
He told ACE Universe: "It just was one of those moments where it all comes together - 'No Country' was kind of like that, to where it was like ‘Did you have the feeling that something was going to be great?’ and you're like, ‘No, I'm having a good time'. I love doing this, but you don't know until you see it how great it's going to be."
Similarly, Jason Momoa - another of the film's stars - recently admitted he was reluctant to trim any of the footage that they shot for 'Dune'.
He explained: "It’s like, ‘Let’s watch the four-to-five-hour movie like a TV show; I can choose when I want to watch the whole thing.’
"I want to see Denis’s whole vision. I don’t want it to be trimmed."
