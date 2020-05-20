Josephine Skriver has postponed her wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-year-old model has confirmed she and her fiancé Alexander DeLeon will be pushing back their nuptials, as a result of the ongoing global health crisis - which is also known as COVID-19 - which means people are unable to gather in large groups.

Josephine told People magazine: ''We're just happy that our family and friends are happy and healthy. People around the world are going through so much worse than a wedding postponement. It would be selfish of us to complain.''

The Victoria's Secret angel admitted postponing the wedding was a ''tough decision to make'', but knows she made the right choice.

She added: ''Some days I'm just like, 'F**k you, COVID!'

''When you wait for a moment your entire life and then have to postpone, it's never easy. We debated it for weeks, trying everything we could to make it work. At the end of the day, the safety of our friends and family was the most important.''

Josephine didn't disclose when her wedding was originally due to take place, but said part of the reason she pressed pause was because there had been a delay in getting her dress finished.

She said: ''The fabric for my dress actually got stuck in production because of COVID, so I wasn't even sure we could make it in time and wasn't even ready to fully try it on. I'm sure so many brides are dealing with the same thing and I feel for them more than ever!''

But aside from the date, the beauty - who got engaged to Alexander in November 2018 - said not much else has changed when it comes to her big day.

Josephine explained: ''I'm excited it's already rolled out and ready to get set up. I think the one year move-back will give me time to really enjoy the process more. It was a lot more stressful than I thought and I'm excited to use this time to make it even more special.''