Joseph Gordon-Levitt prefers working on smaller movies.

The 39-year-old actor thinks he's in a privileged position in the movie business, having found fame and success at an early age thanks to his role in the sitcom '3rd Rock from the Sun'.

He shared: ''I've always really liked smaller movies.

''I got known for bigger movies, but I've always liked a variety, and that's maybe to the detriment of, I don't know, building a brand? I'm lucky I was on a hit sitcom in the 1990s and made money.

''Ever since then I've had the extraordinary privilege of not needing to have money drive my decisions.''

Joseph is also a huge fan of watching movies in a cinema.

But he admits the film industry is changing amid the coronavirus pandemic and the rise of streaming services.

The Hollywood actor - who previously starred in movies such as '10 Things I Hate About You', 'The Dark Knight Rises' and 'Lincoln' - told the Sunday Times newspaper: ''I love the cinema.

''I love that social experience of watching movies. At home you're always battling the temptation to look at your phone. So, yeah, cinema's valuable.

''But the truth is cinema had its heyday in the 1940s.

''Cinema has been in decline since, and that's the natural way of things. With the advent of cinema, you could have mourned vaudeville theatre, but it's worth embracing the future.

''Throughout time technology has changed the way people express themselves. Will I mourn fewer people going to cinemas after the pandemic? Yes. Do I also think it's the march of time? Yes.''