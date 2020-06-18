Joseph Gordon-Levitt believes his role as a pilot in '7500' was the ''most challenging'' part of his acting career.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt claims that '7500' was the ''most challenging'' acting job of his career.
The 39-year-old actor plays the role of pilot Tobias Ellis in the film, which is set almost entirely in the cockpit of a plane hijacked by terrorists and Joseph admits that the part was taxing.
He told Variety: ''I don't think it's an exaggeration to say that this movie was the most challenging I've ever done. I know that's quite a statement. I've done a lot of acting jobs in my life.''
The 'Inception' star had taken time a break from acting to focus on his family and revealed that he wanted to be challenged on his return to the big screen.
Joseph explained: ''I had actually taken a number of years off from acting because I had kids.
''I knew that when I came back that I wanted to find something that was a creative challenge and that would inspire me.
''And I did my very best to ignore the voices in my head, which were talking to me about career building and momentum and all that jazz. Instead I focused on why I love acting.''
Joseph added that he did a lot of pilot training to get into character.
He said: ''I wanted all the technical pilot stuff to be accurate. I did a fair amount of training. I used flight simulators. I watched a lot of dry videos of pilots doing their jobs.''
Joseph also confirmed that plans for a film adaptation of 'Fraggle Rock', which he had been slated to produce and star in, had been scrapped.
When asked if the project would still happen, he said: ''No, they did a show with Apple, which I haven't seen but look forward to checking it out.
''There's so many projects that are in development. Some get into the press for some reason and some don't. We all spend lots and lots of time working on lots and lots of things that don't become real. This was one of those.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After the Oscar-winning 2008 documentary Man on Wire told this story with such energy and...
Philippe Petit is a young French high-wire artist, passionate about his tightrope dream and determined...
In June 2013, a high-flying 29-year-old government employee named Edward Snowdon suddenly found himself the...
On 7th August, 1974, one man chose to walk a high-wire between the two buildings...
French artist Philippe Petit made history in 1974 for his death-defying high-wire feat in New...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
For what he has said will be his final film, animation maestro Hayao Miyazaki tackles...
Jiro Horikoshi is an aeronautical engineer whose childhood was filled with dreams about becoming a...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...