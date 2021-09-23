Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael Garcia Bernal, Paul Raci and Lucy Paez will join forces with Jennifer Lopez in Netflix thriller 'The Mother'.
Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael Garcia Bernal have joined the cast of 'The Mother'.
The trio will appear alongside the already announced Jennifer Lopez, who will play the titular character in the Netflix thriller.
According to Variety, Paul Raci and Lucy Paez will also star in the movie.
Newcomer Paez is set to play the daughter of Lopez's character, an assassin who comes out of hiding in order to protect her girl, who she gave up years before.
Fiennes and Bernal are set to portray dangerous characters in the film, while Hardwick will play an FBI agent who is on Lopez's side.
Niki Caro will direct the movie, and Misha Green is in charge of the script, with edits from Andrea Berloff.
Lopez is also co-producing the film for the streaming giant.
Benny Medina and Molly Allen are to executive produce the movie.
Lopez is also set to appear in and produce Netflix's adaptation of 'The Cipher'.
The 52-year-old star - who previously played Detective Harlee Santos in the TV series 'Shades of Blue' - will portray FBI agent Nina Guerrera in the movie based on Isabella Malondo's best-selling novel.
Nina finds herself drawn into a serial killer’s case after he strategically posts complex codes and riddles online.
The codes correspond to recent murders, designed to lure her into a cat-and-mouse chase.
Fiennes - the brother of Ralph Fiennes - recently starred as 'The Handmaid's Tale' villain Fred Waterford.
He is also known for playing William Shakespeare in 1998 movie 'Shakespeare in Love'.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
When he's not talking to Tommy Shelby, aka Cillian Murphy, about Irish music on the set of the latest Peaky Blinders shoot, Folk singer Ren Lawton is...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.
Billie, Lil Nas X and Rihanna stole the show at the fashion event.
After Jesus of Nazareth is crucified and laid to rest in a sealed tomb by...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
Following his deadly ordeal of being put through the Twelve Labours by his father Zeus...
Hercules is a bitter and haunted demi-god filled with resentment for the people and the...
Watch the Trailer for The Red BaronGerman director Nikolai Müllerschon brings us the story...
From day one, Ryan Murphy has kept me involved. People had warned me, "Once you...
Easily the best comedy of the year - and the best film of the year...
To understand how completely, contemptibly and cavalierly DreamWorks has gutted the Arabian legend of Sinbad...