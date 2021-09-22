Jordana Brewster would love to star in an all-female 'Fast & Furious' spin-off movie.

The 41-year-old actress plays Mia Toretto in the money-spinning film franchise, and she's admitted she'd relish the opportunity to appear in a female-led spin-off.

Discussing the idea, Jordana told Screen Rant: "I would love to see that.

"I think it'd be a waste not to because there's so much talent there with Mia and Letty, and I mean, Nathalie [Emmanuel] and Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. If we could get everyone in one, that would be so awesome. So, yeah."

Jordana is also keen to explore Mia's relationship with Jakob Toretto, her estranged brother, in future movies.

The Hollywood star - who has been part of the franchise since the beginning - is keen to know more about the dynamic between the siblings.

She said: "I loved understanding more about our history.

"I would love to explore the Jakob, Mia relationship a bit because we didn't really get to see too much of that in nine, but I'd love to understand, what's our dynamic? Do I get along with him, do I not? Did I keep in touch with him for a long time, did I not?"

Meanwhile, Jordana is pleased that Paul Walker's Brian O'Connor remains part of the 'Fast & Furious' films.

Walker died in a car accident in November 2013, aged 40, but his character has been referred to on-screen during some of the recent movies.

Jordana said: "He is the heart of the franchise. Yes. I'm always so happy with the way that Paul, that Brian is mentioned and the way that he's honoured and the way that he's kept alive within this universe. That makes me really, really happy."