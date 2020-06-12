Jordana Brewster has praised Hollywood for changing the way it views female characters in movies.

The 40-year-old actress has said she spent the early days of her career being put in ''booty-dancing scenes'' in movies, and is pleased to see the industry changing to accept female roles that aren't overly sexualised.

She said: ''When I was coming up in this business, it was all about, 'Oh, let's get on the cover of Maxim, and let's put on a bikini or lingerie.'

''Now it's no longer about that, which is really refreshing. Even with a movie like 'Fast & Furious', it's awesome that we're all wearing pants. Of course, there were the booty-dancing scenes around the car, but those are gone. Now it's about strength and loyalty to one another. I almost wish I was born 20 years later so I could really thrive in what's happening right now in the industry.''

Jordana also revealed the early days of her career made her ''obsess'' over her weight as she ''didn't want to deviate'' from a particular size.

She added: ''When I gain weight, it's not in one place. My sister gains a butt and boobs - and I turn into SpongeBob SquarePants. I just get bigger and more square. So when I was in my teens, I started having shakes and bars all the time.

''I am a control freak, so I went through phases where I was obsessed with the number on the scale and I didn't want to deviate. I was never anorexic, but I was definitely too controlled to be healthy.''

But now, the 'F9' star has learned to ''balance'' her eating habits.

She explained to Health magazine: ''It is all about balance and feeling comfortable in your skin. I love sugar so much - I am a sugar junkie, so it's about checking in and making sure you're living as balanced a life as possible.''