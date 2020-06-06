Jordana Brewster and Andrew Form have quietly split after over a decade of marriage.
Jordana Brewster and Andrew Form have quietly split.
The 'Fast and Furious' hitmaker split from her husband earlier this year after nearly 13 years of marriage, but the end of their romance was very ''amicable'' and they will continue to co-parent their children - Rowan, three, and Julian, six.
A source told People magazine: ''They quietly separated. It was amicable. They have the utmost respect for each other. They remain committed to lovingly co-parent their two children as a team.''
Meanwhile, the 40-year-old actress previously opened up about being a mother as she admits she is ''pretty neurotic''.
She said: ''But being a mom, in general, is not easy, obviously. I thought I would be a chill supermom, but I'm not - I'm pretty neurotic. Having kids really kicked up my anxiety and made things like meditation that much more important for me. And kids really are mirrors back to you! My son Julian is a lot like me. He'll see the negative in something or he will always question things.
''He's really smart, so he keeps me on my toes. There are certain things I have to do now, like going on set, that I wouldn't have thought twice about back in the day. I'll make my boys calendars and say, 'This is when mommy is coming back. This is what your schedule is. This is what we'll do then.' That helps with all of our anxiety. I strive really hard to be a good mom and not take it too far where I'm being crazy-neurotic. What helps me the most is talking to my friends who have similar issues and are going through similar things. The only bummer is that I don't have that many actor friends who are moms, and I need some more of that in my life because it's just such a unique position to be in.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
Years ago, two brothers lived on the wrong side of the law. When James (Hayden...
For their seventh adventure, the Fast & Furious cast and crew continue to outdo themselves...
The sins of London have followed them home. After throwing Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) out...
The cast of 'Furious 7' talk about their favourite moments from the 'Fast & Furious'...
There's ever more death-defying stunts to be had with this crack team of vehicular warriors,...
The most impressive thing about the sixth entry into this noisy franchise is that it's...
Dom, Brian and Mia may be living it up with $100 million dollars in their...
Dominic, Brian and Mia maybe $100 million richer following their daring heist at the expense...