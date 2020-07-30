Jordan Peele is to produce thought-provoking movie 'Sinkhole'.

According to Deadline, the 'Get Out' director will team up with Issa Rae for the project, which is described as a ''genre piece that engages on the question of female perfection and identity''.

Jordan and Issa will serve as producers on the adaptation of Leyna Krow's short story, which is about a young family that moves into its dream home. However, there is a mysterious sinkhole in the backyard which is able to fix broken and destroyed things.

Universal reportedly saw off competition from more than 10 studios for the rights to the project, which is considered to be a potential star vehicle for Issa, 35 - who recently secured eight Emmy nominations for her TV series 'Insecure'.

Sara Scott, Universal's Senior Vice President of Production, is to oversee the project on behalf of the studio - who previously collaborated with Peele on horror flicks 'Get Out' and 'Us'.

Krow is serving as an executive producer and the story is based on the street she lives on. She was keen to explore the ideas of female perfection after being asked to write a short fairytale on the theme 'I Married A Monster'.

'Get Out' producer Jason Blum previously revealed that Jordan had ''no intention'' of making a sequel to 'Get Out', despite it proving popular with audiences.

Jason, who helped produce the motion picture with Blumhouse Productions, said: ''I think what I said and what I would still say is, I would love to make a 'Get Out' sequel but we would only do it if Jordan wanted to do it and as far as I know, he has no intention of doing that.''