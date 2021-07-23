Jordan Peele has revealed on social media that his new horror film will be titled 'Nope' and is set for release in July 2022.
Jordan Peele's new movie will be titled 'Nope'.
The 42-year-old filmmaker revealed the film's title and poster on social media, which is described as a new "terror" from the Oscar-winning director.
Little information has been made public about the movie but the poster suggests that it will be released theatrically in July 2022.
Daniel Kaluuya, who worked with Jordan on his debut film 'Get Out', is starring in the flick with Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. Barbie Ferrera, Brandon Perea and Michael Wincott round out the cast.
Jordan is producing the film alongside Ian Cooper of Monkeypaw Productions, with Universal Studios distributing the motion picture.
It marks the third time that Peele – who has also written the screenplay for the upcoming project – has worked with the studio after the pair collaborated on his acclaimed horror movies 'Get Out' and 'Us'.
The director previously revealed that he had doubts about casting Daniel in the lead role of Chris Washington in 'Get Out' as the flick tells the story of an African-American man who visits his Caucasian girlfriend's parents during a weekend getaway.
He said: "I didn’t want to go with a British actor, because this movie was so much about representation of the African-American experience. Early on, Daniel and I had a Skype session where we talked about this and I was made to understand how universal this issue is.
"Once I’d wrapped my head around how universal these themes were, it became easy for me to pick Daniel, because at the end of the day, he was the best person for the role.
"He did the audition and it was a slam dunk."
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
An entertaining hybrid of satirical comedy and action thriller, this madcap adventure swerves wildly between...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Since ancient times, humans have known how valuable Storks are to humanity, they're the long...