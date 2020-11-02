Jordan Peele is to produce a remake of the 1991 Wes Craven horror comedy 'The People Under the Stairs'.
The 41-year-old producer and filmmaker has boarded the reboot of Wes Craven's 1991 horror movie alongside production partner Win Rosenfeld for his Monkeypaw banner.
The original movie starred Brandon Adams, Everett McGill and Wendy Robie and follows Poindexter 'Fool' Williams (Adams) who become trapped in a house belonging to the strange Mommy and Daddy Robeson (Robie and McGill) and he discovers a community of cannibal children who have been left to live in secret parts of the house.
It is unclear what role Peele will have on the reboot as he has previously turned his hand to directing and writing scripts for movies.
Craven had been developing a TV adaptation of the flick prior to his death in 2015 and it could end up on the big screen to mark 30 years since the original was released next year.
Peele is also involved as a writer and producer on the upcoming 'Candyman' film, which is described as the "spiritual sequel" to the 1992 cult classic supernatural slasher flick.
Nia DaCosta has handled directing duties and Peele insists she was the right person for the job rather than himself.
Peele – who has previously helmed acclaimed horror pictures 'Get Out' and 'Us' – said: "Quite honestly, Nia is better to shoot this than I am. I'm way too obsessed with the original tales in my head. I probably wouldn't be any good.
"But Nia has a steady manner about her which you don't see a lot in the horror space. She's refined, elegant, every shot is beautiful. It's a beautiful, beautiful movie. I'm so glad I didn't mess it up."
