Jools Holland has been forced to postpone his 2020 UK tour due to the effects of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

The extensive run was due to kick off in Southend, Essex on October 29, and wrap in Leeds, Yorkshire on December 20.

The 62-year-old bandleader and pianist was set to be joined by his renowned Rhythm & Blues Orchestra and he is gutted to have to delay the concerts until 2021, and admitted he, his crew and musicians are ''longing'' to get back out on the road.

In a statement, he said: ''Since the age of 17, I have spent my entire life performing on tour. Therefore, it is with sadness and disappointment that myself, my orchestra and our special guests have been forced to postpone our Autumn & Winter shows. Due to the world pandemic the tour will take place in 2021, with special guest performers to be announced shortly. If you bought tickets, you can be refunded or hopefully come and see us next year. Please check for further details on my website.

''I apologise to everyone who was looking forward to seeing us, and I speak for my whole orchestra and crew, when I say we are all longing to return to the boogie playing field next year. I hope that all of you are alright.''

Ticketholders will be contacted by their point of purchase to move their tickets to the rescheduled dates, and customers who cannot attend the new dates will be able to receive a full refund up until October 30.

Jools - who has recently appeared on TV's 'Gogglebox' - is set to announce the special guests for the 2021 dates in due course.

The rescheduled dates now begin on October 28, 2021, in Southend, and conclude with two consecutive nights at Birmingham's Symphony Hall, kicking off on December 20, 2021.

Head to www.joolsholland.com for the full tour dates.