Jonathan Ross has defended J.K. Rowling after she was accused of being transphobic.

The 'Harry Potter' author caused an outcry online after reacting to an article titled 'Opinion: Creating a more equal post COVID-19 world for people who menstruate'.

Her tweet read: '''People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? (sic)''.

The 59-year-old chat show host has defended Rowling on the issue, describing her as ''both right and magnificent''.

Jonathan wrote: ''I just ate too many brownies. Again. Oh, and also. @jk_rowling is both right and magnificent.

''For those accusing her of transphobia, please read what she wrote. She clearly is not.''

However, Ross's daughter Honey criticised Rowling's views on Instagram.

She shared an image of a mocked-up 'Harry Potter' book cover with the title 'Harry Potter and the audacity of this b***h' written across the front.

Rowling, 54, posted a series of tweets defending her views after users pointed out that there are women who do not menstruate, while transgender men and non-binary individuals are among those who do.

She wrote: ''I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth.''

The author insists that she doesn't ''hate'' trans people and said she would march alongside ''if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans''.

She concluded: ''At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it's hateful to say so.

''If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased.''