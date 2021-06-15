JB Gill has been testing out JLS' new songs on his cows.

The boy band star and farmer has claimed his cattle on his family farm in Kent, South East England, will moo at him if they like what they are listening to.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: "We are working on new material and I do play our songs, especially the new songs, to them.

"I play them the songs that might be potential singles or potential album tracks.

"I play them out loud when I'm farming and the animals get a blast of the songs.

"If I sit there and study them, they make noises if they like the tracks."

The 'Live: Summer on the Farm' star and his bandmates are gearing up for their comeback tour later this year.

And the 'Beat Again' hitmakers - also comprising Aston Merrygold, Marvin Humes and Oritse Williams - recently signed a new record deal with BMG and are looking forward to putting out new music.

Oritse shared in March: "We've signed to BMG and when that flame was reignited for making new music, nothing could stop it. We're putting together an album and a couple of singles.

"It feels like the time is right. And whatever this next chapter for us brings, JLS chapter two is very exciting. We get to be musicians and experiment in the studio and figure out what our sound is, because we don’t know what the JLS sound is in 2021."

And, other than JB's cows, the group have been relying on their family's opinions for their new music.

He shared: "The kids are the ones we now look for approval from. For me, my little boy Ace and daughter Chiara, they’re both so into music and if I play it to Ace and he’s like, ‘Hmm, yeah, I don’t like this one’, he makes it very well known. But at the same time I played him a couple of things that I haven’t necessarily been sure of myself and then Ace has really reacted to it ... It’s actually a really good barometer because our families have always been close and have got our best interests at heart."