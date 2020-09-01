JB Gill wants to bring his kids on stage during the JLS reunion tour.

The 33-year-old singer has Ace, five, and Chiara, two, with his wife Chloe and when he and his bandmates - Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold and Oritse Williams - do finally get on the road for the 'Beat Again Tour' he wants to bring his kids out on stage with the other JLS offspring.

Speaking to OK! magazine, he said: ''We've all matured and we all have children now. We've almost got enough for a JLS kids' tour bus. They will come to the shows that they can. Hopefully at one of the London shows we can bring all the kids out on stage.

''The first time around only Alaia [Marvin and Rochelle Humes' seven-year-old daughter] had been born, so I'm really excited for my kids to see what we do. It will be amazing for Ave and Chiara to see their daddy and uncles on stage. They're huge fans of JLS and Ave loves the music.''

The boys were due to kick-off their reunion tour in November 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic they have postponed it until June 2021.

Although he is a father-of-two, JB is hoping to expand his brood now his youngest child is starting nursery in September.

He said: ''I've always told Chloe we can have as many as she wants. But I think I might have to do a little bit more to convince her! We never say never. We're at the stage where Chiara is about to start nursery school so if it was going to happen that would be the time.''

JB lives on a 13-acre farm and is planning to use his experience working on his land as the inspiration for a children's book.

He added: ''I've been trying to write a children's book for the longest while. It's based within the farming community. I'm trying to finish a draft and then we'll see in terms of publishers. Hopefully it will be out next year or 2022.''