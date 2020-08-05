Jonathan Cheban has insisted he's ''fine'' after being robbed at gunpoint.

The 46-year-old reality star - who is known for being close pals with the Kardashian family, particularly Kim Kardashian West - had his $250,000 watch stolen by thieves over the weekend when they approached him, his mother, and his friend in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

And Jonathan has now spoken out about the ''horrific experience'', as he urged his fans to ''keep your family safe''.

In a statement issued to People magazine, he said: ''Thank you everyone for your overwhelming concern for myself and family over the life changing incident on Sunday night. It was a horrific experience, but thankfully we are fine.

''I left Manhattan for the suburbs and the crime is following. Lock your doors and watch your back! Keep your family safe!''

The star - who is also known as Foodgod - was approached by a man on Sunday (03.08.20) who asked for the time, before pulling out a gun and pointing it directly at Jonathan's mother's head.

Jonathan then told the man to take whatever he wanted, and he ended up grabbing the Richard Mille watch, which is worth around $250,000.

It was reported at the time there was also a second gunman on the scene who was keeping watch, and both perpetrators are believed to have fled on foot when neighbours came out to see what was going on.

Englewood Cliffs police said officers were on the scene within a minute of the 911 call to get a description of the suspects, and a K9 unit was deployed to track the suspects and potential evidence.

The scary incident comes almost four years after Jonathan's best friend Kim, 39, was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France, in October 2016.

Five gunmen posed as police officers to break into the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's hotel room, where they bound and gagged her with handcuffs and tape before making away with more than $10 million worth of jewellery.