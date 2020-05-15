The Jonas Brothers have dropped two news songs, 'X' featuring Karol G and '5 More Minutes'.

The 'Sucker' hitmakers - comprised of siblings Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas - have treated fans to a double release and have also teased that they have enough new material to make an album.

Their fans started to speculate that a new record could be on the cards to mark their 15th anniversary as a group, as the two songs together, 'XV' is 15 in Roman numerals.

And, although Joe insisted they hadn't used the two tracks to cryptically tease a record, they do have plenty of tracks stored away that could make a follow-up to their 2019 comeback LP, 'Happiness Begins'.

Speaking on SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session, Joe explained: ''We definitely have a good amount of songs ready to go.

''And I think we didn't realise all the parallels with just having 'X' and 'V' as this title because now people are thinking there's more to it.

''But right now, we just got two songs to deliver to everyone, and hopefully they enjoy those.

''And we definitely want to release more.

''So we'll see how everything goes in the next few weeks, few months, and hopefully, we can be putting some more songs in your hands.''

On the new tracks, he added: ''We're happy with these songs, and to have Karol G featured on 'X' is exciting for us.

''They both are completely different songs.

''They both have a different story to tell.''

Meanwhile, the trio will be performing from their homes along with the likes of Ellie Goulding and Niall Horan for the virtual BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend UK 2020 this coming Bank Holiday weekend (May 22 to May 24).

Following the cancellations of live events due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual extravaganza is no longer going ahead, but a host of stars have signed up to perform from their homes.

Music-lovers will be able to attend the festival via the BBC Sounds app, where listeners can catch full sets, and the highlights will be made available to watch on BBC iPlayer.