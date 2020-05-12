Jonas Brothers, Ellie Goulding, Niall Horan and more have been added to the lineup for the virtual BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend UK 2020.

Following the cancellations of live events due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual extravaganza is no longer going ahead, but a host of stars have signed up to perform from their homes.

Joining the first wave of acts confirmed, including Sam Smith, Biffy Clyro, Anne-Marie, Young T & Bugsey and Rita Ora, the 'Sucker' hitmakers, 'Worry About Me' singer and former One Direction star have been added to the star-studded bill, along with rappers Aitch and AJ Tracey, and 'Boyfriend' hitmaker Mabel.

Niall said: ''Can't wait to play Radio 1's Big Weekend!! Expect a few of your favourites and some of my new ones, I'll try and make it as good as it can get from home. I've played Big Weekend a few times but this one will be very different!''

Young T & Bugsey had said: ''Big up Radio 1 for including us on this year's Big Weekend lineup. It's gonna be a special one and we're gonna be bringing the vibes to you, wherever you are!''

The virtual festival will take place over the Bank Holiday weekend, between May 22 and May 24, with more than 50 artists taking part.

As well as the new performances, The Headliner Stage will see past performances from the likes of Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus, with the full lineup for both the Headliner Stage and the 1Xtra stage set to be unveiled next week.

Music-lovers will be able to attend the festival via the BBC Sounds app, where listeners can catch full sets, and the highlights will be made available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Tracks from all acts performing on the Radio 1 and 1Xtra stage will also be broadcast on Radio 1 and 1Xtra across the weekend.

Set times for BBC Sounds, which will have each of the stages available to watch, will be released in due course.

Radio 1 is also selling merchandise for Big Weekend, with all of the profits to be split between Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need as part of The Big Night In Appeal.

BBC Radio 1's 'Stay Home Live Lounge' segment recently saw the likes of Ellie, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Paloma Faith, Biffy Clyro and more team up with Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters on a rendition of the rock band's hit 'Times Likes These to raise money for the BBC's two charities.

The all-star cover - which was performed by the musicians remotely as part of 'The Big Night In' telethon - topped the Official UK Chart.