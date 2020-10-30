The Jonas Brothers have released their new Yuletide song 'I Need You Christmas'.

The chart-topping band of siblings - made up of Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas - wanted to spread some festive "joy" early this year, during these unprecedented times amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

And writing the ballad brought back fond memories of their childhood Christmases.

They said: “With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to. The Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times.

"For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us. We love you guys very much!”

'I Need You Christmas' follows the 'Sucker' hitmakers’ 2018 festive track 'Like It's Christmas'.

Meanwhile, this year will be the first Christmas for Joe and his wife Sophie Turner's baby daughter Willa.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star and the pop star welcomed their first child into the world in July.

And Joe is said to be “very hands on and involved” as a father.

Since the tot’s birth, the singer has been doing “everything he can” to help his spouse get “settled” into their life as a family of three.

An insider said following the arrival of their daughter:: "They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie.”