Jonas Blue has released his first song of 2021, 'Something Stupid, featuring AWA.

The 31-year-old record producer and DJ and the rising Swedish R&B artist have teamed up on the uplifting club banger, which features the catchy synth sample of Robin S’ 90s' house hit ‘Show Me Love’.

Jonas said: “2020 was so hard for us all and I really wanted to come back in 2021 with some positive uplifting energy in my new single. The iconic Robin S sample really gave me that feeling in the studio, and when AWA came in and delivered her incredible vocals, it all came together. I can’t wait for everyone to hear this and for 2021 to really start.”

AWA added: “When I first heard this track, I was so excited to be on it. I’m a fan of Jonas’ work and it felt like the right moment for a song like this. We haven’t been able to go out in a long time and ‘Something Stupid’ just makes you want to dance, even if it’s in front of the mirror in your bedroom! I think we’ve all been there – when you get carried away and speak before you think!”

Last year, the 'Perfect Strangers' hitmaker - who released his debut studio album, 'Blue', in 2018 - released garage anthem 'Mistakes' with Paloma Faith and 'Naked' with Max.

Jonas launched his career in 2015 with a tropical house cover of Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car' featuring vocalist Dakota, which peaked at number two in the Official UK Chart, and he's since released collaborations with the likes of Raye ('By Your Side'), Liam Payne and Lennon Stella ('Polaroid') and Rita Ora, who featured on 'Ritual' with Tiesto.

And the 'Mama' star recently revealed another big name he's discussed collaborating with.

He told BANG Showbiz last year: "I'm in talks with Shawn Mendes, we spoke the other night and we're trying to make something happen but it's always schedule dependent.

"We just need to find the right date. I want to get in the studio with Shawn, doing it remotely doesn't really work with an artist like Shawn.

"I need to know where he's coming from and he needs to know where I'm coming from, we need to be in the same room together sharing the experience."