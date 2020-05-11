Jonah Hill is regularly sent outfits to wear by big brands but he tries to avoid promoting their clothing as he would rather support those close to him.
Jonah Hill only wears clothes that his friends make.
He said: ''I really only wear stuff that my friends make.
''When all these other people, who I didn't know, started sending me stuff to wear, it was like, 'Oh, you just want me to get photographed wearing your clothes. I don't even know you, so I'm not going to do that.'''
And the '21 Jump Street' star admits his larger size meant that people ''didn't really f**k'' with what he wears for some time.
He added to Esquire magazine: ''When you're a bigger guy, a lot of the time, people don't really f**k with what you wear and fashion goes right out the window as an option for you. I thought it was really dope that people really started to pay attention to what I wore, because it's something that I'm really passionate about.''
Meanwhile, Jonah previously admitted he is ''proud'' to be bad at being famous because you have to be ''fake and full of s**t''.
The 'Wolf of Wall Street Star' said: ''I'm just not good at being famous. I'm proudly not good at it. Because to be good at being famous you have to be fake and full of s**t. I don't know if I want to be better at that.''
Jonah admits he can come across as a little prickly at times, and this results in some unflattering comments about him on the Internet, but he insists this is just to do with his natural ''resting'' face.
He joked: ''I look p***ed off a lot. I have resting bitch face.''
