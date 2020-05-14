Jonah Hill is proud to have sworn in his movies more than anyone else.

The 36-year-old star has overtaken Samuel L. Jackson as the actor to have cursed the most in their complete filmography, and paid tribute to Martin Scorsese for helping him top the list thanks to his role as shady stockbroker Donnie Azoff in the director's 2013 film 'Wolf of Wall Street', which analysis found had a staggering 715 expletives in total.

Jonah - who has sworn on screen 376 times - shared a screenshot of an article headlined ''Jonah Hill Passes Samuel L Jackson With Most F-ing Swear Words on Film'' on Instagram.

He captioned the post: ''So many people to thank. @martinscorsese_ thanks for pushing me over the edge. And of course the great @samuelljackson . Humbled . (Also ''new report''? Lol what team of scientists cracked this one?). Lots of love [heart emoji] (sic)''

Jonah's friend and frequent collaborator Seth Rogen congratulated him on the milestone, prompting the 'Moneyball' actor to suggest they team up once again.

Seth wrote: ''The dream.''

Jonah replied: ''we should make a last dance style doc of me exhausted getting to the final f**k. ''I can't do it anymore!'' (sic)''

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine offered a foul-mouthed congratulatory message to his friend.

He commented: ''I'm so f***ing proud of you baby boy. So f***ing motherf***ing proud. F**k yeah I'm proud. F**k.''

Buzz Bingo's study found Jonah's 376 curse words more than surpassed Samuel's, as the 'Snakes on a Plane' star has only uttered profanities 301 times in his movies.

Leonardo Dicaprio has also beaten the 71-year-old actor's old record, as he swore 332 times just in 'Wolf of Wall Street'.