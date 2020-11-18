Jonah Hill has revealed he's in talks to launch his own clothing brand but hopes to continue his partnership with Adidas.
Jonah Hill is in talks for his own clothing label.
The '21 Jump Street' star has revealed he's waiting to see how his latest collection with Adidas does before deciding to launch his own brand.
Asked what the plans are for his own label, he said: "I don't know yet - it depends on how this collection does. I'd love to keep working with Adidas; they're all a blast, and I hope that goes forward.
"But if it doesn't, then I'll go off and do my own thing. I can't be in the results. Right now, the process is talking about this stuff we all created as a team, and getting the word out there and telling the story of it properly. And then the future is unknown."
Elsewhere, Jonah insisted he's always "cared" about fashion no matter what his size.
The 36-year-old comedian often gets typecast as "the schlubby guy" from 'Superbad', but the remarks have never made him doubt his personal style.
He said: "I think I was conditioned for that based on my acting career.
"Because, (A) being overweight and (B) comedy, you're not supposed to be into fashion on either of those sides.
"When I was coming up in comedy, you would get made fun of if you cared about fashion, but I always did."
He added to GQ magazine: "The idea was realising, whether I was big or small, that I really can define my own personal style.
"I think that’s a dope wave that’s happening right now in culture, too. But for me, that was a big turning point of realising: OK, be yourself.
"You don’t have to be anything you don’t want to be. And if you’re really interested in fashion then you should be, don’t push that away. Lean into it."
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
The cast and crew of upcoming drama 'True Story', including Jonah Hill, James Franco, Felicity...
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
A consistently hilarious stream of in-jokes keeps the audience in fits of laughter even if...
After a pretty traumatic time returning to high school to uncover the source of a...
Schmidt and Jenko are two young cops who thought they'd seen the last of student...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...