Jonah Hill is in talks for his own clothing label.

The '21 Jump Street' star has revealed he's waiting to see how his latest collection with Adidas does before deciding to launch his own brand.

Asked what the plans are for his own label, he said: "I don't know yet - it depends on how this collection does. I'd love to keep working with Adidas; they're all a blast, and I hope that goes forward.

"But if it doesn't, then I'll go off and do my own thing. I can't be in the results. Right now, the process is talking about this stuff we all created as a team, and getting the word out there and telling the story of it properly. And then the future is unknown."

Elsewhere, Jonah insisted he's always "cared" about fashion no matter what his size.

The 36-year-old comedian often gets typecast as "the schlubby guy" from 'Superbad', but the remarks have never made him doubt his personal style.

He said: "I think I was conditioned for that based on my acting career.

"Because, (A) being overweight and (B) comedy, you're not supposed to be into fashion on either of those sides.

"When I was coming up in comedy, you would get made fun of if you cared about fashion, but I always did."

He added to GQ magazine: "The idea was realising, whether I was big or small, that I really can define my own personal style.

"I think that’s a dope wave that’s happening right now in culture, too. But for me, that was a big turning point of realising: OK, be yourself.

"You don’t have to be anything you don’t want to be. And if you’re really interested in fashion then you should be, don’t push that away. Lean into it."