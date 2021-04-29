Jonah Hill and Zoe Kravitz have posed together in clothing from The Row.
Jonah Hill and Zoe Kravitz appear to have teased a project with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's fashion brand The Row.
The Hollywood actor posted snaps with the 'Batman' star seemingly "modelling" pieces from the famous twins' New York fashion house.
Jonah captioned the Instagram post:"Modeling is emotionally complex @zoeisabellakravitz @therow."
The 37-year-old comedy star previously wore a suit from their 2018 collection on the cover of WSJ magazine.
And Zoe has been known to wear their pieces.
Meanwhile, Jonah recently admitted he finally "loves and accepts” himself after years of “public mockery” about his body.
Alongside a screenshot of paparazzi photos which show him shirtless after going surfing in Malibu, the 'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot' star said he no longer cares about what other people think of his body, because he has come accept the way he looks.
He wrote: “I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.
“So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post . And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post’. It’s for the the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love. (sic)”
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
The cast and crew of upcoming drama 'True Story', including Jonah Hill, James Franco, Felicity...
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
A consistently hilarious stream of in-jokes keeps the audience in fits of laughter even if...
After a pretty traumatic time returning to high school to uncover the source of a...
Schmidt and Jenko are two young cops who thought they'd seen the last of student...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...