Jonah Hill and Zoe Kravitz appear to have teased a project with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's fashion brand The Row.

The Hollywood actor posted snaps with the 'Batman' star seemingly "modelling" pieces from the famous twins' New York fashion house.

Jonah captioned the Instagram post:"Modeling is emotionally complex @zoeisabellakravitz @therow."

The 37-year-old comedy star previously wore a suit from their 2018 collection on the cover of WSJ magazine.

And Zoe has been known to wear their pieces.

Meanwhile, Jonah recently admitted he finally "loves and accepts” himself after years of “public mockery” about his body.

Alongside a screenshot of paparazzi photos which show him shirtless after going surfing in Malibu, the 'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot' star said he no longer cares about what other people think of his body, because he has come accept the way he looks.

He wrote: “I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.

“So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post . And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post’. It’s for the the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love. (sic)”