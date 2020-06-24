Jon Stewart thinks there will ''always be room'' for political satire.

The 57-year-old comedian - who hosted 'The Daily Show' from 1999 until 2015 - believes it's important that people are able to find a sense of fun in dark or serious subjects.

He explained: ''[Charlie] Chaplin made 'The Great Dictator' during World War Two. I think there will always be room and a need for that type of commentary.''

However, Jon doesn't see comedy as a cure for societal problems, like racism.

Speaking in reference to the Black Lives Matter movement, he told the BBC: ''I also believe that it's the least efficacious agent of change.

''So while I think it will always be there, I also think it's what you're seeing now - direct action in the streets brings about change.''

Jon wrote and directed his new political comedy film 'Irresistible' - which stars the likes of Steve Carell, Chris Cooper and Mackenzie Davis - and he's admitted it was a much easier task than hosting 'The Daily Show'.

Asked which was tougher to make, the comedian said: ''Hosting a show, no question. No question. You're talking about 16 years.

''Now, if I had to work on this movie every day for 16 years then I'd probably say that's gruelling too, but the one thing you get when you're doing a daily talk show is it's not just all foreplay.

''The film has a different feel, you're working and working, but you don't get that thing you get on a television show, which is the performance and the audience right there for you.

''And the reward of working every day, was the dessert of getting to perform it in front of an audience.

''In a film you don't get that, but you get the quieter pleasure of being able to spend more time crafting something with a little more nuance than you might when you're just trying to get that 6pm deadline.''