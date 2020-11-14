Jon M. Chu is in talks to direct Disney's live-action remake of 'Lilo & Stitch'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Crazy Rich Asians' director has been tipped to helm the project, based on the 2002 animated science fiction comedy-drama film and the subsequent cartoon TV series.

'Lilo & Stitch' tells the story of a six-year-old Hawaiian girl named Lilo Pelekai, who is raised by her 19-year-old sister Nani after their parents died in a car accident, and a blue extraterrestrial animal-like creature called Experiment 626, who is adopted by Lilo as her dog and renamed 'Stitch.

It has not yet been revealed if the movie will get a traditional release or if it will feature on Disney Plus, the studio's subscription streaming service.

No screenwriter or castmembers are attached to the project yet.

However, Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing, with Ryan Halprin serving as an executive producer.

Meanwhile, Jon previously insisted his movie 'In The Heights' will get a theatrical debut, rather than going straight to streaming, amid concerns about the movie industry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: "I hate the word 'indefinitely' because it's sort of open-ended. We're gonna have a date. It's just about if we choose a date now, we'd probably have to shift it later. So, we're not going to commit to one now.

“This community lived a life that deserves to be on the big screen and celebrated in the biggest magical way, [and] we're going to deliver that."