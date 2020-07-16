Jon Hamm is to produce and star in a reboot of 'Fletch', the 1985 comedy that originally starred Chevy Chase.
The 49-year-old actor is attached to produce and feature as the investigative reporter M. 'Fletch' Fletcher, who was portrayed by Chevy Chase in the classic 1985 movie.
The project is being directed by 'Superbad' filmmaker Greg Mottola and the plot is based on the second novel in Gregory McDonald's book series, 'Confess, Fletch'.
The story sees Fletch caught in the middle of multiple murders - one of which pins him as the main suspect. As he seeks to prove his innocence, Fletch has to find his fiancée's stolen art collection, acquired after her father goes missing and is presumed dead.
The original movie was a box office hit which led to Chase reprising the role in a less successful sequel, 'Fletch Lives', in 1989.
The script has been penned by Zev Borrow, who has worked on the 'Lethal Weapon' television series. Hamm will serve as a producer on the flick with manager Connie Tavel and it will be distributed by Miramax.
Miramax CEO Bill Block said: ''Fletch's duration over audiences - whether told on paper or the big screen - entertains all and we could not be thrilled to see what 21st century twist these artists create.''
Tavel added: ''Producing this film with Jon has been a longtime dream and with Zev and Greg on board to write and direct, I really believe that this will be an exciting and modern re-imagining of this beloved character.''
