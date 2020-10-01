Jon Bon Jovi gave up acting because it conflicted with his music career.

The Bon Jovi founder and frontman acted in several films throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, but hasn't held a role since he appeared in 2011's 'New Year's Eve', where he played Daniel Jensen.

And now, the 'It's My Life' hitmaker has revealed he chose to leave Hollywood behind after producers refused to give him ''big roles'' because he would always ''disappear for a year'' when he went on tour.

Speaking to Mix 104.1's 'Karson & Kennedy Talk with Famous People', he explained: ''I sort of given it up quite a few years ago. Hollywood said to me the reason why you're not getting the big roles is because every time you get a spark you disappear for a year [on tour] and none of us want to invest in a guy that's gonna take off and I was like, 'I have a day job!' ''

And whilst music will always be Jon's main passion, he's recently been gushing over his wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, with whom he has been in a relationship for four decades.

When asked what their secret is, Jon recently admitted: ''Mutual respect. Having grown up together and grown together. And we really like each other. We want to hang out.''

Whilst Dorothea added: ''I always said I was good at spotting potential too. I have a gift.''

Jon also said he was ''immediately drawn'' to Dorothea, and recalled a time in which she let the music legend copy her history work in school.

He explained: ''She let me cheat off her in history! I was immediately drawn to her from the minute I saw her - and that's never changed - 40 years ago.''

The sweet comments come after Jon recently said he's happy to be the ''poster boy'' for married rockers, as he's witnessed many of his musician pals go through divorce.

He said: ''I've been blessed to have my wife in my life for so long and it made home life balanced. I didn't have to fret about that. I've seen my guys go through divorces and difficult times, and trying to leave it off the stage isn't easy.

''I'm the only one lucky enough not to have been divorced. It's taxing up here! Bono's been married for as long or longer, so has Bruce [Springsteen], but I have to accept this mantle of being the poster boy of married rock stars. I'm happy with that.''