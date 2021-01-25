Jon Bon Jovi has insisted he leads an ordinary life off stage and his walls aren't plastered with platinum discs because he's never fallen for "the trappings of rock stardom'".
The 'It's My Life' hitmaker has insisted he leads a relatively normal existence off stage, despite being one of the richest rockstars on the planet.
And the 58-year-old musician - who has Stephanie, 27, Jesse, 25, Jacob, 18 and Romeo, 16, with his wife Dorothea - insisted for some time “my younger kids weren’t quite sure what I do."
He continued to The Guardian newspaper: “My life is much more normal than one would imagine. There are no platinum records hanging anywhere in my house. The trappings of rock stardom were never a part of my home.”
Elsewhere, the 'Livin' On A Prayer' singer insisted he will never let politics come between him and his bandmates or his fans.
He said: “There are men on my stage who see things differently, but I don’t let our differences come between us. I never wanted to become a captive to the stage. How I live my life’s up to me."
Jovi performed a cover of The Beatles' 'Here Comes The Sun' at President Joe Biden's inauguration last week, and he admitted: "I never felt like I needed to sing a song more. It was cathartic."
And when quizzed on whether he would allow Donald Trump to use his music in his campaigns, the 'Story of Love' singer said: “No! No no no! On every issue we wholeheartedly disagree, from how he handled the Covid crisis to immigration to the Paris accord – everything! No! No!”
