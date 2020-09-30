Jon Bon Jovi thinks the coronavirus pandemic has turned New York City into a ''weird Twilight zone''.

The Bon Jovi frontman recently filmed the music video for 'Do What You Can' in the ''eerie'' streets of Manhattan and he admitted it was a ''surreal'' experience because there were so few people around, a stark contrast to a previous time performing in the city to hundreds of thousands of fans.

Speaking on 'The Project', he said: ''It was really surreal. I was in Times Square shooting the first shot and there's no-one there.

''he band couldn't come in because you couldn't fly and I'm standing there singing my song [alone]...

''I was reminiscing when the NFL asked us to play Times Square and we played to half a million people and now you're singing a song 20 years later alone.

''That was like a weird Twilight zone.''

In March, Jon revealed his 17-year-old son Jacob had contracted a ''mild version'' of coronavirus,, prompting to isolate away from the rest of the family, including siblings Stephanie, 26, Jesse, 25, and Romeo, 15, as well as his mother Dorothea.

Jon said at the time: ''The whole family is together, all the kids are here with us. We've been here 15 days now, not that I'm counting. Everyone here, Jake had a mild version of it just the intestinal kind.''

The 'Livin' on a Prayer' hitmaker and his family took quarantine seriously, and after visiting with a private doctor, Jacob has begun to feel much better.

Jon explained: ''Dorothea created the quarantine zone, you know, with the laundry room being triaged and no one could go in there unless they had gloves and a mask and she had a bathrobe on backwards and different slippers. But we kept him in there until all of the symptoms had cleared and now he's a hundred percent.''

And whilst they're convinced the illness Jacob had was coronavirus, they have been unable to get a test for the teenager as it proved ''pretty difficult'' to get hold of one.

Jon added: ''It stemmed from some of the young guys that we had taken in here that also tested, they were tested and tested positive and had the main symptoms but they had left, and so we just followed those same protocols.''